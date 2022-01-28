'Boost liquidity flow to NBFCs, FinTech companies'

'Boost liquidity flow to NBFCs, FinTech companies'

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 28 2022, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 18:48 ist

By Sudhesh Chandrasekar, Chief Financial Officer, slice

The NBFC sector has witnessed a liquidity crunch in the last few years. Therefore, boosting the liquidity flow to fintech and smaller NBFCs focused on consumer credit would be key to reviving economic growth and putting the economy back on a double-digit growth rate trajectory. In a bid to ease lending, the government also could promote banks to specifically fund fintech and smaller NBFCs which are furthering financial inclusion in the retail segment. Another welcome move could be the Extension of tax sops on MLDs which has the potential to increase the flow of capital to the fintech space. The government’s policies can also be helpful in promoting the flow of overseas capital by easing the requirements and thresholds for Indian debt instruments. Similar to credit guarantee schemes for Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs), I'm hoping the Government would look at credit guarantee schemes for retail borrowers to boost retail demand.

Check out the latest videos on Union Budget 2022:
 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget 2022
Business News
NBFC
Banking sector
Banking

What's Brewing

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

Bidens welcome Willow the cat to the White House

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

In city, lizards selective in choosing snoozing sites

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday

 