Budget 2021 | '100 new Sainik schools, 750 residential schools in tribal areas strong foundation for next generation'

By Kaustubh Sonalkar

Setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools and establishing 750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas is a step towards making education available at every corner. It will serve as a strong foundation for the coming generations.

Proposing Skill training in collaboration with other countries for workforces and privatisation of public assets will be a welcome move, this is a definite measure to increase job creation. Skill development and rural education will now create a cadre within the country to fuel growth. Saksham Bharat, Shikshit Bharat will be the key towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(The author is the Group Director - CSR and Corporate Communications at Welspun Group)