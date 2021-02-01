BUDGET 2021
'100 new Sainik schools strong foundation for next gen'

Budget 2021 | '100 new Sainik schools, 750 residential schools in tribal areas strong foundation for next generation'

Skill development and rural education will now create a cadre within the country to fuel growth

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:09 ist
Kaustubh Sonalkar, Group Director - CSR and Corporate Communications, Welspun Group. Credit: Welspun Group.

By Kaustubh Sonalkar

Setting up 100 new Sainik Schools in partnership with NGOs/private schools and establishing 750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas is a step towards making education available at every corner. It will serve as a strong foundation for the coming generations. 

Proposing Skill training in collaboration with other countries for workforces and privatisation of public assets will be a welcome move, this is a definite measure to increase job creation. Skill development and rural education will now create a cadre within the country to fuel growth. Saksham Bharat, Shikshit Bharat will be the key towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

(The author is the Group Director - CSR and Corporate Communications at Welspun Group)

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Indian economy
Education
Atmanirbhar Bharat

