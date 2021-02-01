Budget 2021 | Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana a welcome step, says Doceree CEO

By Harshit Jain,

This year’s budget by Hon’ble Finance Minister is pragmatic, positive and committed to the healthcare sector which needed a deliberate boost post unprecedented virus outbreak last year.

The announcement of the centrally funded scheme -- Aatmanirbhar Health Yojana -- with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crore over six years in addition to National Health Mission is a welcome step towards strengthening primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare in the country.

Setting up of 15 Health Emergency Centres shows the government’s intent to be future-ready to address any healthcare crises.

It is commendable that the government has put healthcare on the forefront, putting the focus on curative and preventive health and wellbeing. The allocation this year is likely to be around Rs 2,23,846 crore which is whopping over 130% rise from the budget last year.

The proposals would make quality healthcare accessible and affordable, besides standardizing healthcare infrastructure across the country.

(The author is the CEO and Founder of Doceree)