Budget 2021 addressed asset quality, liquidity stress concerns, says Rajosik Banerjee

By Rajosik Banerjee,
To address concerns around asset quality, credit loss and liquidity stress, this Budget has been proactive to infuse additional capital of 200 billion rupees to PSU banks for providing continued credit access to wholesale and retail borrowers, and therefore push growth agenda.
(The author is Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management at KPMG, Mumbai)
