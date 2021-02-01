BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocation Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
'Budget 2021 addressed liquidity stress concerns'

Budget 2021 addressed asset quality, liquidity stress concerns, says Rajosik Banerjee

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending to Rs 2.2 trillion ($30.20 billion)

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:24 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@rajosik

By Rajosik Banerjee,

To address concerns around asset quality, credit loss and liquidity stress, this Budget has been proactive to infuse additional capital of 200 billion rupees to PSU banks for providing continued credit access to wholesale and retail borrowers, and therefore push growth agenda.

Budget 2021 Live on DH

(The author is Partner and Head, Financial Risk Management at KPMG, Mumbai)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
budget session

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 