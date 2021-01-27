'Bring large number of people under health coverage'

Budget 2021: Bring large number of people under health coverage

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 27 2021, 18:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 18:24 ist

By Md. Shahid

Bringing a large number of people under healthcare coverage should be the primary priority as it’s the only available instrument of social security for people in India. Measures like increasing the 80D limit and providing rebates may also be offered to people buying health insurance for spouse and dependent children rebates will be a positive step. Rationalising GST, which is currently levied on health insurance policies at 18 per cent, should be brought down to boost the coverage rate. This will play a major role in increasing the demand for health insurance policies, especially considering the ongoing pandemic situation.

(The author is Product Head & Director in Insurance at IIFL)

Healthcare
Union Budget 2021
Budget 2021
Budget Expectations
Insurance

