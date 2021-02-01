Budget 2021 | 'Budget an indicator government's commitment to NEP'

'Budget shows government's commitment to NEP'

DH Contributor
  • Feb 01 2021, 22:20 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 22:20 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

IBy Jerold Chagas Pereira

The previous year has not only changed education as we know it, but it has also persuaded all the educational stakeholders to find better digital learning solutions.

Budget 2021 has immensely focused on the effective implementation of the National Education Policy and reinforce the skill development process of global education standards.

The budget allocation for 15,000 schools to be worked as a model for the NEP implementation across the country is a welcome move for new age education and an indicator of the commitment of the government to the NEP.

However, some tax concession to the education industry would have helped them to combat the financial challenges they are reeling through and resulted in enabling them to allocate higher funds for implementing digital learning solutions benefiting the students cover up the lost time due to the pandemic in an efficient manner.

(The author is the Chief Executive Officer of mPowerO)

