Budget 2021 | Budget makes a strong push for growth with sharp increase in capex: IDFC AMC CEO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Feb 01 2021, 16:33 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:33 ist
Vishal Kapoor, CEO, IDFC Asset Management Company. credit: Twitter/@vkapoor_

By Vishal Kapoor,

Budget 2021 seems to have done a remarkable job in being simple and effective. It makes a strong push for growth with a sharp increase in capital expenditure, especially in infrastructure.

Additional resources required are targeted to be raised through divestment and monetization, and domestic corporate and MSMEs would be happy to see additional custom duties in certain sectors, with no increase in taxes for them.

Individual taxpayers would be relieved that there has been no change in income tax rates, given the pre-budget concern of a possible Covid cess or higher capital gains or wealth tax imposition.

Additionally, tax filing simplification for investors through pre-filled capital gains and interest income, relief for senior citizens in filing taxes and a reduction in the limit for tax assessment reopening from 6 years to 3 years will improve tax-payer confidence.

Retail investors will also look forward to the benefit from regulatory consolidation and the investor charter announced.

(The author is the Chief Executive Officer of IDFC Asset Management Company)

