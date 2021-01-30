Budget 2021 | Budget must address core issues of start-up ecosystem, says Zolostays CEO

Dr Nikhil Sikri,

It is imperative that the Budget addresses the core issues of the start-up ecosystem to revive and boost entrepreneurship, growth and innovation after all the troubles that we had to face due to the pandemic.

The pandemic also adversely affected the real estate sector which has led to a major liquidity crunch. With the announcement of Budget 2021, we are hopeful for tax relief measures and more engagement between financial institutions for fund inflow, both from domestic and overseas sources.

(The author is CEO & Co-Founder, Zolostays)