Budget 2021: Delhi govt accuses Centre of 'step motherly' treatment

The Delhi government on Monday accused the Centre of giving step-motherly treatment to the national capital in the Union budget 2021-22 and claimed the budget is aimed at benefitting few big companies.

"This budget is aimed at benefiting a few big companies. It will increase inflation and problems for the public," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said Delhi continues to get step-motherly treatment from the central government.

"Union Budget is a vision document of any government and spells out its economic agenda for the next financial year. This year there was great anticipation around the Union Budget and people of Delhi had high hopes from the central government that justice would finally be done to them, particularly amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has devastated lives of many people," he said.

"Delhi continues to get step-motherly treatment from the Government of India. The grant in lieu of share in Central Taxes provided in the Union Budget 2021-22 has been kept unchanged for two decades at Rs 325 crore. The total grants, loans and transfers from Government of India to Delhi has been reduced from Rs 1,116 crore to Rs 957 crore," he added.

Sisodia, who is also Delhi finance Minister, said the city has got only Rs 325 crore in the budget, whereas “Delhiites pay Rs 1.5 lakh crore to the Centre".

"The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is constitutionally on similar footing with the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, has been provided a grant of Rs 30,757 crore as against Rs 957 crore to Delhi.

"There are three Union territories with the legislature in India. Delhi gets the least amount of grant in absolute terms and ridiculously low amount in terms of per capita grant from the Government of India," he added.