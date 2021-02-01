Budget 2021 | Encouraging to see FM target policy reforms, infuse capital into multiple sectors: DBS Bank CEO

By Surojit Shome,

The Union Budget proposals for FY22 outline several landmark proposals on much-needed reforms to fund a strong growth-oriented multi-year program of capex-led recovery post a black swan event.

It is encouraging to see the FM target policy reforms and boost capital infusion into the infrastructure, SME and start-up sectors recognising them as engines of growth in the post-pandemic revival.

The thrust on digital payments, e-resolution of tax-related disputes and the first virtual census also underlines the government’s focus and continued thrust on digital infrastructure.

(The author is the Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India)