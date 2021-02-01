'Encouraging to see FM target policy reforms'

Budget 2021 | Encouraging to see FM target policy reforms, infuse capital into multiple sectors: DBS Bank CEO

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 21:41 ist
Surojit Shome, Managing Director and CEO, DBS Bank India. Credit: DBS Bank India.

By Surojit Shome,

The Union Budget proposals for FY22 outline several landmark proposals on much-needed reforms to fund a strong growth-oriented multi-year program of capex-led recovery post a black swan event.  

It is encouraging to see the FM target policy reforms and boost capital infusion into the infrastructure, SME and start-up sectors recognising them as engines of growth in the post-pandemic revival.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The thrust on digital payments, e-resolution of tax-related disputes and the first virtual census also underlines the government’s focus and continued thrust on digital infrastructure.

(The author is the Managing Director and CEO of DBS Bank India)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Finance
Indian economy
Finance Minister
Nirmala Sitharaman

What's Brewing

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Europe's 'long the short' trade cools down

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Explainer: Why is military taking control in Myanmar?

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 