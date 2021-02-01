'Insurance FDI cap hike will help get capital inflows'

Budget 2021 | FDI cap hike on insurance will bring capital inflows: Edelweiss General Insurance CEO

This move will help strengthen the sector and also help further penetration of insurance in the country, which still is far behind the world average

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 21:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 21:30 ist
Shanai Ghosh, CEO, Edelweiss General Insurance. Credit: Edelweiss General Insurance.

By Shanai Ghosh,

The announcement by the FM to increase FDI in insurance is positive news and a welcome move for this capital intensive sector. It will help increase avenues to bring in capital inflows in order to realise the full potential of insurance in the country. This move will help strengthen the sector and also help further penetration of insurance in the country, which still is far behind the world average.

(The author is the Executive Director and CEO of Edelweiss General Insurance)

