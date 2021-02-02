Budget 2021 | FM Sitharaman explains how increasing taxes for expenditure 'was never an option'

After presenting the ninth Union Budget of the Modi government, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman explained that raising taxes for expenditure was never an option.

In an interview to CNBC TV18, the finance minister said, “I certainly didn’t want to fund this whole operation through taxation. By increasing tax, getting the money, and then spending is not something which any of us even put on the table for consideration."

“So that is why I have made provision for large borrowings with the tax buoyancy kept at a very conservative level and with disinvestment, asset monetisation, and improved goods and services tax (GST) collection, I hope we will be looking at better ways of handling our finances."

Reliance on divestments and asset monetisation for resource mobilisation in the Budget was welcomed by industry players, calling it as the "biggest takeaway" from the Budget document. Increasing taxes, the traditionally preferred option for revenues, may have been inappropriate given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, they said.

In the Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman pegged the divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh crore. She assured that pending stake sales in companies like Air India and LIC of India will be carried out during the this fiscal and also promised to unlock value by monetising assets like highways and transmission lines.

The Budget for the fiscal year beginning April made no changes in personal or corporate tax rates but raised customs duties on certain auto parts, mobile phone components and solar panels in order to provide impetus to domestic manufacturing.

(With PTI inputs)