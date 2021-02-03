Budget 2021 | Focus on affordable housing is a push for 'Housing for All', says Silverline Realty Director

By Zahed Mahmood,

The Union Budget 2021 is focused on ‘Housing for All’ with affordable housing as a priority. The real estate sector had high expectations from the Budget, especially post the Covid-19 pandemic. The housing industry was expecting some relief with a reduction in GST as this affects the sale price of projects under construction.

When a homebuyer has to pay more, under-construction projects are at a disadvantage as they will not be able to match up to ready-to-occupy properties.

Builders also expected a moratorium on project loans as the sale of under-construction inventory will continue to be slack. Builders depend on funds from sales or project funding. This will have a significant impact on smaller builders. The government does not want to reduce its revenues and expects the market forces to be activated.

Homebuyers were hoping for a further reduction in interest rates on home loans. With more tax benefits, prospective homebuyers will go for better or larger homes that will come at the same EMIs. Thus, the home loan repayment will not affect their ability to spend on other lifestyle products.

Also read: Budget decoded | A complete guide to Union Budget 2021

To ensure affordable housing for migrant workers, the finance minister announced extension of the tax holiday for one more year on affordable rental housing projects. Affordable rental housing projects are a part of the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Awas Yojana — Urban which is aimed at addressing the needs of affordable housing for migrant workers.

Affordable housing projects are significant for the government as they are a part of the mission of ensuring housing for all. In the last Budget, developers of affordable housing were accorded a tax holiday for a year. This tax holiday has been extended for this year too.

UNION BUDGET 2021 SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

The focus on ‘Housing for All’, has driven incentives yet again for affordable housing, giving a boost to the sector and helping prospective homebuyers as well. In the 2019 Budget, the government had provided an additional deduction of interest of Rs 1.50 lakhs against a loan availed to purchase an affordable house.

This has been extended by one more year — till March 31, 2022, in this Budget. This additional deduction of Rs 1.50 lakhs is available against loans availed up to March 31, 2022, for the purchase of an affordable house.

Funding for commercial realty

Commercial real estate developers got a shot in the arm with access to more funding from the markets. Debt financing through Infrastructure Investment Trusts, Real Estate Investment Trusts and foreign portfolio investors are being enabled through amendments to the relevant legislations. This will further ease access to finance for infrastructure and real estate sectors.

The Metro Rail will reach more distant locations. This will prompt builders to acquire land now at a lower cost and hence create more housing at a lower cost.

(The author is Director at Silverline Realty Pvt Ltd)