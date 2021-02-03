Budget 2021 | Focus on affordable housing is laudable, says Prestige Group MD

By Irfan Razack,

In all respects, this year’s Budget is a very positive one, with a huge focus on expenditure for health, infrastructure, financial reforms and agriculture.

In spite of the tough situation that the world is facing, there is no despondency or cut back on developmental activities. This will give a boost to create more jobs and help ignite the economy.

Fortunately, on the direct and indirect taxes front, though a huge outlay of expenditure is proposed, there is no proposal for any increase in taxes. Many reforms are proposed on the tax assessment side which is a positive move.

Housing is a need and will always remain a need in the Indian context. The government’s focus on affordable and rental housing is laudable. The tax exemption on interest payments on home loans for affordable housing is extended by one more year.

So also the tax holiday for companies producing affordable housing. This will certainly help the supply side for housing and create more livable and hygienic cities/urban areas.

In conclusion, a Budget that could not be any better under the given circumstances.



(The author is Chairman and Managing Director at The Prestige Group)