'Focus on infra shot in the arm for logistics sector'

Budget 2021 | Focus on infra development shot in the arm for logistics sector, says Welspun One Logistics Parks MD

The proposed Development Finance Institution will act as a provider, enabler, and catalyst for infrastructure financing, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 19:49 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 19:49 ist
Credit: Welspun One Logistics Parks

By Anshul Singhal,

Government’s focus on capital expenditure and infrastructure development will be a shot in the arm for the warehousing and logistics sector in the country.

The proposed Development Finance Institution will act as a provider, enabler, and catalyst for infrastructure financing.

Also, the Budget has earmarked a sharp increase in capital expenditure at Rs 5.54 lakh crore in 2022, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in 2021. A planned boost to road infrastructure across the country and seven port projects will aid in job creation and income generation.

Overall, the large-scale infrastructure augmentation coupled with asset monetization program of core infrastructure assets will go a long way in realising the national infrastructure pipeline, thereby benefiting the logistics sector.

(The author is Managing Director at Welspun One Logistics Parks)

