Budget 2021 | Focus on startups will boost job market, says CherishX Founder

By Mayank Singhania,
The Budget is a very progressive one and the focus on startups and small companies will boost the job market and build confidence in small companies/startups.
Also allowing 1% of companies/startups to grow without any restrictions like no restriction on paid-up capital and turnover is a significant step forward to boost upcoming and already exciting small startups.
Increasing the threshold for capitalization to not exceeding Rs 50 lakh to not exceeding Rs 2 crore and turnover not exceeding Rs 2 crore to not exceeding Rs 20 crore this initiative will aid numerous startups as this is a great relaxation for the startup community.
(The author is Founder at CherishX)
