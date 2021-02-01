BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 | Government has to think of livelihoods, says Bikano MD

Furthermore, the allocation of substantive funds for roads, highways and railways will improve the distribution network, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Feb 01 2021
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 17:19 ist
By Shyam Sunder Aggarwal,

First of all, the government must be congratulated for a comprehensive well-considered Budget in what was an extremely taxing economic backdrop thanks to the Covid-19 battle.

Now that lives have been saved and we are to feel even safer in the coming month's thanks to the largest Covid vaccination programme in the world which is underway – the government has to think of livelihoods.

And in that respect, taking the right policy measures in the Budget 2021 for urban infrastructure, transport, textile, fisheries and encouragement of startups, along with disinvestment and Atmanirbhar Bharat programme and production-linked incentive’s (PLI) with a special focus on 13 sectors would generate sufficient and sustainable employment.

 

Only this would lead to stable incomes and higher purchasing power which would, in turn, generate demand for FMCG and food products and services.

Furthermore, the allocation of substantive funds for roads, highways and railways will improve the distribution network and efficiencies of food products and services leading to even higher demand and consumption thereby giving a huge fillip to the latter.

(The author is Managing Director at Bikano)

