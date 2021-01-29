Budget 2021 | 'Government should also focus more on the development of digital infrastructure'

By Satyam Kumar,

2021 will be a promising year for the fintech sector as people are now well adapted to the digital world.

The coronavirus pandemic has further provided the impetus to the digital revolution ushering a new wave of innovation in the Fintech sector.

With the proactive measures taken by the government and RBI for the Fintech sector in the past, the industry has witnessed tremendous growth across segments. For the upcoming budget session, we expect that the government will implement effective policies with respect to ensuring liquidity in the system, which in turn will enable financial inclusion.

The government should also focus more on the development of digital infrastructure to help Fintech players enhance customer experience, credit quality, and streamline growth in FY 21-22.

(The author is the CEO & Co-Founder LoanTap)