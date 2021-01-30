Budget 2021: Govt could consider increasing corpus of SWAMIH fund, says CBRE India Chairman

'Govt could consider increasing corpus of SWAMIH fund'

The dynamics of the RE sector and its stakeholders witnessed a significant impact due to the Covid-19 pandemic; however, we do believe that 2021 would pave the way for opportunity and recovery.

Budget 2021 could go a long way towards meeting this goal by way of introducing tax reforms such as enhancing the principal deduction limit on home loans under Section 80C of the IT Act, 1961; lowering the long-term gains tax for the sale of house property and rationalizing the GST for under-construction properties. The government could also consider increasing the corpus of SWAMIH fund to provide last-mile funding to residential projects as well as undertake deep restructuring of RE-related loans to smoothen the repayment process such as easing payback of redemption premiums. Enhanced focus on the RE sector would have a far-reaching multiplier effect on the economy as it has forward and backward linkages to over 250 ancillary industries.”

(The author is the  Chairman & CEO, India, South East Asia, Middle East & Africa of CBRE)

