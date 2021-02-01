BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocation Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
'Highway projects allotment to strengthen connectivity'

Budget 2021 | Highway projects' allotment to strengthen connectivity, says Ashika Capital VP

Also, allotment of corpus to states and independent bodies will hopefully lead to better utilization of funds, he writes

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:02 ist
Mihir Mehta. Credit: Ashika Capital

By Mihir Mehta,

Allotment of a massive capital expenditure corpus in order to enhance and support national highway projects, roads and other ancillary infrastructure shows the continued commitment of the government to strengthen connectivity across the country which in turn will largely improve supply chain & logistics over the next few years.

Also read: Budget 2021 | 8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25K cr earmarked for WB: FM

Also, allotment of corpus to states and independent bodies will hopefully lead to better utilization of funds across states and ensure that projects that require immediate attention from a financial capital perspective, are taken up on priority.

(The author is Senior Vice President at Ashika Capital)

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
budget session
Nirmala Sitharaman
