Budget 2021 | Highway projects' allotment to strengthen connectivity, says Ashika Capital VP

By Mihir Mehta,

Allotment of a massive capital expenditure corpus in order to enhance and support national highway projects, roads and other ancillary infrastructure shows the continued commitment of the government to strengthen connectivity across the country which in turn will largely improve supply chain & logistics over the next few years.

Also, allotment of corpus to states and independent bodies will hopefully lead to better utilization of funds across states and ensure that projects that require immediate attention from a financial capital perspective, are taken up on priority.

(The author is Senior Vice President at Ashika Capital)