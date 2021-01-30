'Hope for something concrete for real estate sector'

Budget 2021 | Hope for something concrete for real estate sector, says Ocean Infraheights MD

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Jan 30 2021, 12:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2021, 12:18 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image.

By Anand Shukla,

This pandemic has wreaked havoc on the real-estate sector too! Considering that real-estate is the second-largest job creating sector in the country, we are hoping that the Government looks at doing something concrete for the sector, keeping customer sentiments in mind. Especially from a commercial real-estate perspective, we are looking forward to reforms and incentives that provide encouragement to the manufacturing, start-up sectors, etc.; offer interest or capital subsidies on systems and equipment for all players looking to invest in technology, sustainable building and digitization of operations.

Furthermore, we hope that the central and state governments can work together and take a look at reducing GST, stamp duty and circle rates.

(The author is Managing Director, Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. (Golden I))

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Real Estate

What's Brewing

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

Elon Musk, GameStop and the CEO as internet troll

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

How 'Roaring Kitty' and his friends roiled the markets

 