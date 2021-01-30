Budget 2021 | Hope for something concrete for real estate sector, says Ocean Infraheights MD

By Anand Shukla,

This pandemic has wreaked havoc on the real-estate sector too! Considering that real-estate is the second-largest job creating sector in the country, we are hoping that the Government looks at doing something concrete for the sector, keeping customer sentiments in mind. Especially from a commercial real-estate perspective, we are looking forward to reforms and incentives that provide encouragement to the manufacturing, start-up sectors, etc.; offer interest or capital subsidies on systems and equipment for all players looking to invest in technology, sustainable building and digitization of operations.

Furthermore, we hope that the central and state governments can work together and take a look at reducing GST, stamp duty and circle rates.

(The author is Managing Director, Ocean Infraheights Pvt. Ltd. (Golden I))