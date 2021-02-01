BUDGET 2021
Deduction on home loan interest extended till Mar 2022 DH Radio | Key takeaways from Union Budget 2021 Budget pushes health spends; no change in I-T slabs For every rupee in govt kitty, 53p to come from taxes Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Politics of Economy: Reaching out to poll-bound states Budget 2021 Live: Opposition slams Modi govt over 'pro-corporate' Budget; India Inc welcomes reforms Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
'Hope used car dealers will change to companies'

Budget 2021 | Hope used car dealers will change from sole proprietorships to companies: Cars24 CFO

This will make them further organized and open up different forms of financing markets for them

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:39 ist
Ruchit Agarwal, Co-founder and CFO, Cars24. Credit: LinkedIn/ruchitagarwal

By Ruchit Agarwal,

The 2021 Union Budget is a big booster for spearheading the economy’s growth. We are glad the Government has announced investment in road infrastructure coupled with the announcement of scrappage policy. These will bode well for the auto industry as they will help it achieve the twin objectives of boosting demand whilst recycling old and polluting vehicles in our country. While we look forward to the minute details of the policy, ensuring seamless execution will be key.

Live Union Budget updates only on DH

Additionally, with the government allowing one-man companies and increasing the threshold for the definition of small companies, we expect and hope that used car dealers in India will consider shifting from sole proprietorship to companies. This will make them further organized and open up different forms of financing markets for them. Extension of one year tax holiday will also prove to be a welcome move for start-ups in India.

We are sure that the announcements made under 2021 Union Budget will help sustain the pace of growth witnessed in the last few months in the auto industry.

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Financial Officer of Cars24)

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Union Budget 2021
Auto
Indian economy
Income Tax

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 