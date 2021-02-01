Budget 2021: 'Increase in FDI to propel growth of health insurance'

Further, the increase of FDI from 49% to 74% will propel the growth of health insurance, giving opportunities to more companies to invest in the country. Insurance is a well-regulated sector with robust consumer protection norms, hence attracting foreign capital would be more convenient. Moreover, insurance is a capital-intensive business and increase in FDI will help the growth and penetration of insurance in general and health insurance in particular. This would also be helpful in higher job creation and provide opportunity directly and indirectly for more business around healthcare like clinics, hospitals, diagnostic centres, wellness centres etc. These steps will help India march towards the ambition of a 5-trillion economy since health care ultimately impacts the capacity and the ability of any country to become a fast-developing economy.

(The author is Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Max Bupa Health Insurance)