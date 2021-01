I think for startups there are already a lot of initiatives in action, improved mechanisms for the execution of those schemes are extremely important. However, I am more concerned about the economy as a whole. To boost the economy my suggestion would be to increase spending under Swachh Bharat Scheme may be via MNREGA to get Indian cities clean by employing the bottom of the pyramid.

(The author is the founder of Log 9 materials, working in Nanotechnology Domain and EV)