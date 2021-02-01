Budget 2021 | 'Intent for reforms is strong'

By Sujan Hajra,
The indications are that the government is going to do more to promote growth rather than maintaining fiscal discipline. This is a welcome move as it will have a positive impact on growth. Also, we are seeing a lot of measures on conditions of doing business which was required. The intent for reforms is also strong."
(The author is the Chief Economist at Anand Rathi Securities, Mumbai)
