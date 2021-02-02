Budget 2021 | Most proactive Budget for the healthcare industry in a long time: Manipal Hospitals Chairman

By Sudarshan Ballal,

The Covid-19 pandemic is a pandemic like no other I have seen in 50 years of my career and hasmanaged to eclipse any other epidemic we have known in the last 100 years. It has overwhelmed the healthcare system and destroyed the economy globally.

Fortunately, we managed it better than most other countries and learnt many lessons. One of the most important lesson we learnt during the Corona times is that ‘the country is only as

strong as its healthcare system is’. Today’s budget was one of most anticipated budgets and it was a ‘do or die’ situation for the country’s revival after the ‘corona onslaught’.

We in the health sector were keenly watching this to see how if our healthcare would get the much-needed boost in the Budget. Having watched the Budget presentation I feel it has been the most proactive Budget for the healthcare industry in a long time - that too during a very challenging time for the economy.

Good news for the healthcare sector

Focus on healthcare: The healthcare sector was one of the most important focus areas and the first pillar of the Budget. A significant 137 per cent growth in the Budget allocation for health and well-being at Rs 2.20 lakh crores in 2021-22 is unprecedented. There is a promise to spend more if required for the sector.

Funds for vaccine: There is a major push of about Rs 30,000 crores for the Covid-19 vaccine. This is the need of the hour.

Emphasis on preventive care: A very important aspect of the Budget was emphasis on preventive, public health measures and creating wellness rather than treating illness. A large

allocation for clean water, sanitation, nutrition and pollution control will go a long way in boosting the health of the nation. This is a very necessary and welcome move.

Critical care beds and infrastructure: Allocation for critical care beds was an absolute necessityafter our recent experience in dealing with the pandemic. This apart, there is a huge increase in infrastructure spending. The government has projected a 35 per cent increase in total capex across sectors. This move will help in job creation and put money in the hands of the people.

Overall, it is a very positive Budget. Healthcare has been given the importance it deserves. I will give it a score of 8/10. However, the proof of the pudding is in eating it and lot depends on the implementation of the measures announced.

(The author is the Chairman, Manipal Hospitals)

