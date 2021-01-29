Budget 2021: Need more clarity on PLI scheme for EV sector

By Chetan Maini,

The primary expectation from Budget 2021 is the enablement of charging and battery swapping infrastructure in the country for electric vehicles at a faster rate with a firmer commitment from a policy standpoint by the government. We are looking forward to more clarity and information on the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme to support the localization of the EV (Electric Vehicle) supply chain in the country to enable innovation.

Accelerating investment from these companies would help benefit the EV industry. We are also expecting a reduction of GST on charging/swapping infrastructure services & EV batteries from 18% to 5%, in line with the current GST applicable on electric vehicles.

(Author is Co-Founder & Vice Chairman at SUN Mobility)