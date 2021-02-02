Budget 2021 | 'No filing requirements for elderly encouraging sign for citizens with simple income streams'

By Prateek Mehta,

The Budget is a promising and positive one in the current context, though the fine print has yet to be evaluated. There is a clear intent of push for public health and a desire to incentivise job creation as seen through initiatives. This will have a positive impact on the economic activity and has already been received positively by the markets.

The government has taken some key steps to encourage and incentivise individual investors to participate in the markets. The decision about the arrival of advance tax liability only after declaration of dividends is a very welcome move for investors. No filing requirements for Senior citizens is an encouraging sign of where things can go for citizens with simple income streams.

ARCs for stressed debt assets will also help financial institutions improve their balance sheets. This will improve the health of the financial sector. The proposed investor charter that cuts across regulators can simplify on-boarding and improve access while protecting the interests of the investors.



Raising the FDI cap in insurance to 74% is a very positive move. We do need FDI in this critical sector to improve penetration and product innovation. The FM has also proposed extension of tax holiday for startups by one more year, which is much needed for the growth and recovery of startups, in the wake of Covid recovery. This will help the startups in getting back their confidence. There is a lot to take home from this budget as it lays down the ground for future value creation in the economy. It was a tough but a well managed balancing act.

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Business Officer, Scripbox)