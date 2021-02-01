BUDGET 2021
Key takeaways from Sitharaman's Budget speech Union Budget: Rs 4.78 lakh crore allocated for defence Poll-bound states get focus in FM's Budget Speech Budget 2021 Live: Budget 'let down like never before', says Chidambaram Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro
'Outlay of Rs 1500 cr to digital payments welcome move'

Budget 2021 | Outlay of Rs 1500 crore to digital payments welcome move, but too early to comment: Instamojo COO

What we should be looking forward to is the implementation of the same

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 16:43 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 16:50 ist
Akash Gehani, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer, Instamojo. Credit: Twitter/@gehani

By Akash Gehani,

The announcements made by the Finance Minister towards the further development of digital payments in India, as part of the Union Budget 2021 are indeed positive.  

In fact, the allocation of Rs.1500 crore for digital payments is a welcome move, but it is too early to comment on the same. What we should be looking forward to is the implementation of the same.

Track live Union Budget updates here

While the funds have been announced it is still unclear how these budgets allocation is going to be used for the benefit.

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Instamojo)

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Finance
Digital Payment

