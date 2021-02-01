Budget 2021 | Outlay of Rs 1500 crore to digital payments welcome move, but too early to comment: Instamojo COO

By Akash Gehani,

The announcements made by the Finance Minister towards the further development of digital payments in India, as part of the Union Budget 2021 are indeed positive.

In fact, the allocation of Rs.1500 crore for digital payments is a welcome move, but it is too early to comment on the same. What we should be looking forward to is the implementation of the same.

While the funds have been announced it is still unclear how these budgets allocation is going to be used for the benefit.

(The author is the Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Instamojo)