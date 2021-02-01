Budget 2021 | Policy announcements will set the pace for a double-digit growth rate: PwC Senior Tax Partner

BUDGET 2021
DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  Feb 01 2021, 18:00 ist
  updated: Feb 01 2021, 18:00 ist
Rahul Garg, Senior Tax Partner, PwC. Credit: PwC Photo.

By Rahul Garg,

Touted as the Budget of the Century, the Honourable FM has indeed lived up to the high expectations.

The policy announcements will set the pace for a double-digit growth rate that we as a country have set ourselves to for the fiscal year 2022, without touching tax rates and burdening business and individuals.

(The author is a Senior Tax Partner at PwC)

