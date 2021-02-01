BUDGET 2021
'Preventive healthcare a critical area in the Budget'

Budget 2021 | 'Preventive healthcare one of the critical areas called out in the Budget under health infrastructure'

The announcement of building 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres with integrated public health labs in each district is a monumental decision

DH Contributor
DH Contributor,
  • Feb 01 2021, 08:46 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

By Arindam Haldar

We applaud the Government for the budget announcement, highlighting Rs 64,180 crore investment over a period of six years to improve primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare, in addition to the National Health Mission.

The critical announcement of building 17,000 rural and 11,000 urban health and wellness centres with integrated public health labs in each district marks for a monumental decision and the first step to making healthcare affordable and accessible to all.

Follow the latest Union Budget updates here

Healthcare has been bucketed under the six pillars of the Union Budget 2021-22 which underscores the importance of focus on healthcare.

Preventive healthcare is one of the critical areas called out in the budget under health infra, where the investment allotted will further encourage preventive healthcare, which is the need of the hour for our country.

We at Thyrocare Technologies encourage preventive health check-ups and screenings to reduce the burden of sick care delivery which proves to be more cost heavy for citizens.

(The author is the Chief Executive Officer of Thyrocare Technologies)

Union Budget 2021
Union Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister
Finance Ministry
Indian economy
Healthcare

