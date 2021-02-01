Budget 2021 prioritises rebuilding Indian economy, says Awfis CEO

'Budget 2021 prioritises rebuilding Indian economy'

The steps taken in order to boost our startups will continue to play a pivotal role in increasing the potential of young enterprises, he writes

  • Feb 01 2021, 19:32 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 19:32 ist
By Amit Ramani,

The Union Budget has come as a much-needed beacon of hope as it prioritises rebuilding the economy and placing India on the global map. The focus on boosting Indian businesses, across sectors while also allowing consumers a higher propensity to consume, through various tax initiatives, will further boost cash flow within the economy.

The steps taken by the Honourable Finance Minister in order to boost our startups, such as reducing money margin requirement and extension of tax holiday for startups by one more year, coupled with technological implementations, will continue to play a pivotal role in increasing the potential of young enterprises.

These proposals have laid down a clear growth map and will steer the envisioning development of the country. At the back of which the economy will grow manifold.

(The author is Founder & CEO at Awfis)

