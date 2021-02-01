Budget 2021: Privatisation of banks great change of mindset, says Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd Chairman

By Anand Rathi,

In my opinion, this is a very ‘innovative budget’. Privatisation of banks is a great change of mindset and the strategic disinvestment policy should prove to be game-changer.

The Honourable Finance Minister has tried to revive the economic sentiment by presenting a growth-oriented budget which has laid emphasis on boosting investment both in public and private sectors.

Towards the former, budget allocation on capital spending has been increased sharply especially on infrastructure, health, and education.

Additionally, various measures have been taken to rejuvenate the Indian financial sector including addressing issues such as non-performing and doubtful loans, improving source of long term funding for infrastructure projects, and capitalization of public sector banks.

The aim is to maintain orderly growth of the sector, ensuring the availability of adequate fund at a reasonable cost for the economy and mobilization of funds from both domestic and foreign sources.

Fiscal stimulus in India during the current year has been significantly lower than most G 20 peers.

With the initiatives of this current budget, India utilised this available fiscal space to boost growth.

We need to see the fine prints of the budget to arrive at definite conclusion. Yet, prima facie, it looks pro-growth and positive for the Indian equity market. With appropriate funding arrangements, the impact on the bond market can also turn positive to neutral.

(The author is Chairman at Anand Rathi Financial Services Ltd.)