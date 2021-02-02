Budget 2021: Railways gets record allocation, focus on freight corridors

To improve infrastructure, a record sum of Rs 1.10 lakh crore has been allocated to the India Railways as the transporter focuses on building more dedicated freight corridors and 100% electrification of tracks.

“I am providing a record sum of Rs 1,10,055 crore for the railways of which Rs 1,07,100 crore is for capital expenditure,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget address.

“Indian Railways has now highest ever total plan Capital expenditure (Capex) of Rs 2,15,058 crore this year with Rs 7,500 crore from internal resources, Rs 1,00,258 crore from extra-budgetary resources and Rs 1,07,100 crore for capital expenditure allocation given in the General Budget,” Railway Board Chairman

and CEO Suneet Sharma told media after the Budget presentation.

“The Gross Budgetary allocation is Rs 37,050 crore higher than BE 2020-21, which is 53%. Despite Covid, this is a remarkable vindication of the progress being made being undertaken in infrastructure projects in railways,” Sharma said.

With this increase in Capex, the railways will be the driver of the Indian economy.

The thrust of annual plan 2021-22 is on infrastructure development, throughput enhancement, development of terminal facilities, augmentation of the speed of trains, signalling systems, improvement of passengers or users’ amenities, safety works of road-over or under bridges etc.,” he said.

“Indian Railways has prepared a National Rail Plan for India 2030. The plan is to create a future-ready railway system by 2030 bringing down the logistic cost for the industry is at the core of the strategy to enable Make In India,” Sitharaman said.

She said it was expected that the eastern and western dedicated freight corridors (EDFC and WDFC) would be commissioned by June 2022.

“The following additional initiatives are also proposed. The Sonenagar-Gomoh section of 263 km on EDFC will be taken up in PPP mode this year itself. Gomoh-Dankuni section of 274.3 km will also be taken up shortly in short succession,” she said.

The finance minister said the railways would take up the future dedicated freight corridor projects—East Coast Corridor from Kharagpur to Vijaywada, East-West Corridor from Bhusawal to Kharagpur to Dankuni and North-South Corridor from Itarsi to Vijaywada.

She said 100% broad-gauge route electrification would be completed by December 2023.

Stressing on the passenger convenience and safety, she said the railways would introduce the aesthetically-designed vistadome LHB coaches on tourist routes for the better travel experience to passengers.

“To further strengthen this effort, high-density network and highly utilised network routes will be provided with indigenously designed automatic train collision system that eliminates train collision due to human error,” she said.