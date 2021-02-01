Budget 2021 | 'Raising investment cap in insurance cos was one of key demands of various global investors'

By Anuj Mathur,

Relaxation in FDI is positive news for the insurance sector as raising the investment cap in insurance companies was one of the key demands of various global investors after the government had amended the FDI policy to allow 100 per cent foreign investment in insurance intermediaries during last year's Budget.

The move will help insurers attract more capital to expand business; it would also potentially boost the government’s divestment programme.

Increase in FDI limits will help insurance companies to raise funds to ensure their solvency is maintained in line with growing business needs.

We may also see increase M&A in the sector while paving the way for PE funds to enter the space.

(The author is MD and CEO at Canara HSBC OBC Life Insurance)