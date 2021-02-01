Budget 2021 | Rs 3.05 trillion package will reform ailing power distribution sector: Hindustan Power Chairman

By Ratul Puri,

The thrust of the Budget is on reviving the economy. It is positive and refreshing in its scope and scale. All the announcements are forward-looking and will put India back on the growth trajectory.

The announcement of ₹3.05 trillion package for discoms is encouraging and will reform the ailing power distribution sector.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi government’s focus on improving financial health of state power utilities will ensure consumers get more choices as it will promote competition, reliable power supplies and make the sector attractive to foreign investors, besides giving an overall boost to the industry.

The Budget has also given a boost to the non-conventional energy sector by allocating Rs 1,000 crore to solar energy corporations and Rs 1,500 to renewable energy development agencies. It is a welcome move.

(The author is the Chairman of Hindustan Power)