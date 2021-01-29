Budget 2021 | 'Should make efforts to support MSMEs'

By Prasad Shejale,

The past year was challenging for all of us in many ways. The coronavirus pandemic has affected economies and financial stability of individuals, businesses as well as nations.

The budget this year should make efforts for supporting MSMEs and allow access to credit and latest technologies. Covid-19 gave a strong push to the digital sector and it has seen good growth across markets as well as industries.

The government should keep up with their focus on enhancing the digital infrastructure and strengthen it in Tier-2 and Tier-3 areas. I am happy to see the government’s support for the BharatNet programme and look forward to witnessing how it shapes up the digital media and entertainment industry ahead.

Also, considering the difficult times, I hope to see directed and strategic efforts from the government to provide the necessary assistance to the developing sectors as well as those who have a great potential to add value to the economy of the country."

