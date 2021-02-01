Budget 2021 | Small Industry limit revision heartening, says WeddingSutra.com CEO

By Parthip Thyagarajan,

Many young men and women in India are now opting for creative entrepreneurship. It is heartening to note that the Small Industry limit has been revised from 50 lakh to 2 crores.

Hope they can benefit from some sops. Increase in exemptions for startups by one year is also heartening news.

With apprehensions on travelling overseas to take up a full time, less growth in jobs in the private sector there is a need to understand and incentivize entrepreneurs who are looking at setting up businesses with low investments and focused on service offering -- be it food, gifting, concierge or event-related.

Since the hospitality, food and event industry relies a lot on this pool of freelancers/creative entrepreneurs, one expected the government to do more for this sector so they, in turn, give a much-needed fillip to the celebrations industry who indirectly so much to the happiness quotient.

(The author is CEO at WeddingSutra.com)