Budget 2021 | 'Strong capex push of Rs 5.54 trillion growth positive'

By Rupa Rege Nitsure,

A strong capex push of 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.76 billion) is growth positive. This, combined with the enhanced spending on the health sector, will go a long way in supporting economic recovery. However, the actual revenue generation, both via tax and non-tax receipts during FY22 will be instrumental in the management of fiscal situation.

(The author is the Group Chief Economist at L&T Financial Holdings, Mumbai)