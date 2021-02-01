BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 | 'Strong capex push of Rs 5.54 trillion growth positive'

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed doubling healthcare spending to 2.2 trillion Indian rupees ($30.20 billion)

  • Feb 01 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 15:09 ist
A strong capex push of 5.54 trillion rupees ($75.76 billion) is growth positive. This, combined with the enhanced spending on the health sector, will go a long way in supporting economic recovery. However, the actual revenue generation, both via tax and non-tax receipts during FY22 will be instrumental in the management of fiscal situation.

(The author is the Group Chief Economist at L&T Financial Holdings, Mumbai)

