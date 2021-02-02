Budget 2021 | Tracking India's capex & fiscal position

The Centre will incur a huge fiscal deficit of 9.5% of the gross domestic product (GDP) in the current financial year ending March 31 with Covid pandemic having dented the government’s revenue-earning while increasing its expenditures.

The fiscal deficit for 2021-22 has been pegged at 6.8%.

Higher fiscal deficit meant increased borrowings by the Centre as it said it will raise an additional Rs 80,000 crore this year and the gross amount of Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.

The increased capital expenditure for infrastructure projects in Union Budget 2021-22 will push the demand for steel in the country, steel players and experts said.

To augment the country's infrastructure, the Budget proposed significant enhancing of capital expenditure to Rs 5.54 lakh crore in the next fiscal, besides creating institutional structures and giving a big thrust to monetizing assets to achieve the goals of the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP).