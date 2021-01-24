Budget 2021: What Covid-hit film industry expects from Centre

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present a crucial Budget on February 1, which will give projections about the next year and reshape the post-pandemic economy. The "Budget like never before" is likely to increase expenditure substantially on healthcare and health infrastructure, among other things.

Most industries affected by the pandemic and the lockdown are looking up to the upcoming Budget as a ray of hope for them to recover. Among them is the Entertainment industry that suffered a blow with shutting down of cinema halls, theatres during the lockdown.

As the coronavirus pandemic and the eventual lockdown shut down movie theatres causing massive financial losses, the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has assured relief measures would be proposed to boost the Entertainment industry.

Movie critic Taran Adarsh recently tweeted that a delegation from the entertainment industry including BJP MP Sunny Deol met Nirmala Sitharaman and demanded relief measures in the upcoming Budget. They demanded relaxation of restrictions, waiving of tax and access to affordable finance in multiplexes.

The industry also awaits the government’s call to open multiplexes and cinemas with full capacity.

Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director and former CEO of Eros Group Dubai, also shared his expectations from the upcoming Budget.

"GST is very important for TV. But when a huge population is likely to be confined to their homes for at least another 9-15 months, the Government could relook at reducing GST for a year or two. Also, unlike other industries, there is no formalised start-up culture in this industry. Maybe its time to create media and entertainment clusters in key cities, from where the creative talent could actually professionalise fund raising and startups," he said.

"Since the industry is largely driven by technology, hardware plays a very important role. A reduction in the overall taxation of hardware devices will also play a key role in propelling growth for the industry," Gidwani added.

Even as the government reopened theatres in October, PVR Cinemas, the country’s largest multiplex chain, reported a net loss of 184 crore rupees, or about $25 million, for the quarter that ended in September, because of the lack of new movies.

During the lockdown, several movies scheduled to release in 2019 were either pushed to the next year, or were released on OTT platforms like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hotstar. In another way, the entertainment industry also saw a change of an era because of the boom in OTT platforms.

Bypassing theatres is a huge departure for Bollywood. India’s film industry has long relied almost exclusively on theatrical releases for revenue. But when the pandemic sent movie theatres into lockdown, revenues fell as much as 75 per cent, according to estimates by KPMG.

The number of Bollywood movies headed to streaming is just a small fraction of what the industry makes. In 2019, Bollywood produced more than 1,800 films, or an average of 35 a week, and domestic theatrical releases generated more than $1.5 billion in revenue, according to a report by Ernst & Young. Hence, the Budget is of key importance for the film industry as it looks to stand up again.