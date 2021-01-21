Budget 2021 | What is indirect tax?

India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the budget for FY2022 on February 1. This comes as the Indian economy is expected to contract by a record 7.7 per cent in 2020-21, prompted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdowns, according to NSO estimates.

As we wait for Budget 2021, it is important to be clear on certain terminologies related to this annual exercise. Here, we are focusing on "indirect tax".

What is indirect tax?

At its most basic, a tax is a mandatory fee imposed by central and state governments upon citizens and corporations. It is one of the primary sources of income for the government to meet various public expenses. Taxes can be divided into two categories: direct and indirect tax.

Indirect tax is levied on goods and services and not on the income or revenue of an individual or a company. It can be shifted from one taxpayer to another.

Before the Goods and Services Tax (GST) came into effect in July 2017, there was a myriad of indirect taxes imposed on people. Due to these, sometimes customers ended up paying more than the actual price of a product.

Some examples of indirect taxes were:

Custom duty: This tax was levied on goods coming from outside the country.

Central excise duty: This tax was payable by manufacturers who then shift this to retailers and wholesalers.

Service tax: This was imposed on the gross or aggregate amount by a service provider.

Sales tax: This was paid by retailers, who then transferred the tax burden to customers by charging sales tax on goods and services.

Value-added tax (VAT): It was collected on the value of goods or services added at each stage of their manufacturing process, then finally shifted onto the customer.

Is GST an indirect tax?

Yes, GST is a single and reformed domestic indirect tax, after enforcement of which, all the other taxes became obsolete. It is a multi-stage and destination-based tax.

The GST tax has three components: Central GST, a tax levied by the government on transactions within a state, State GST, a tax levied by the state government on transactions within a state and Integrated GST, which is a tax levied by Centre on inter-state transactions (like from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu).

The composition of this can be understood with an example. If a dealer from Karnataka sells his goods within the state, he will charge a 12 per cent GST. Of this, 6 per cent will be CGST and the other 6 per cent will go to the state as SGST. If the dealer sends his goods to a customer in Punjab, the transaction will attract an Integrated goods and services tax (IGST) of 18 per cent.

In the previous tax regime, an intra-state transaction would attract a VAT and Central excise duty. Meanwhile, an inter-state transaction would attract the Central Sales Tax and an excise or service tax.

Benefits of GST

The benefit of a GST regime has been that it is able to reduce the tax burden on the final customer, by removing the ‘cascading effect of tax’, also known as the ‘tax on tax’ issues faced by the customers.

Cascading effect of tax is a situation in which customers have to pay taxes on previously calculated tax, as a result of which, they are charged an increased price.