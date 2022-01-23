Budget 2022 and agriculture: Low expectations despite hardships

The expectations from the forthcoming Union Budget in rural areas are surprisingly lukewarm despite the hardships. One reason could be the sheer size, diversity, complexity and nature of externalities that affect the rural economy, especially agriculture. The combination of festering problems in agriculture, few employment opportunities beyond agriculture in rural areas and, more recently, Covid have created a potent cocktail of complexities aggravated by rising prices. Unless the government makes amends in the Budget, it may be too little, too late.

Unresolved challenges

The problems plaguing Indian agriculture are not new. They have existed for decades, if not more. The Covid lockdowns and supply chain disruptions have aggravated problems like uneconomic holdings, under-employment, high cost of capital to the agricultural producers, tenancy issues, depleting groundwater resources, reduced subsidies, low productivity and lack of investments, to list a few.

The past year has witnessed a sharp rise in input costs because of the increase in the prices of diesel and fertilisers. Covid has substantially reduced incomes while increasing expenditure on health. The squeeze is more pronounced among those who supplemented their incomes from the rural economy with income from working in urban areas.

Beyond these well-known problems, price volatility worries producers the most. Further, a lack of investments in the rural economy means that non-agricultural economic activities do not help when needed. Unseasonal rains and floods have contributed, as has Covid induced supply chain disruption in the decimation of the informal sector. The saving grace is that the impact is varied due to the country's diversity. Thus, in the context of these long-standing problems, the call to shift cultivation from food grains, like rice and wheat, to 'value-added crops' is a simplistic and unrealistic notion. While profitability may increase with 'value-added crops', in times of hardship, volatility is hardly an incentive to adopt them. Hence, the predominant trend in the past few years is a return to crops like rice and wheat. The net result of the problems in agriculture for the larger economy is likely to reduce rural consumption.

Succour needed

Agriculture desperately needs budgetary support, especially in the form of public investments. The annual increase in priority sector lending targets may be insufficient considering the increasingly capital intensive nature of allied activities. Unfortunately, investments in these allied activities are not labour intensive and hence do not add much to rural India's overall consumption ability. This calls for an innovative budgetary support mechanism for prices during high volatility or a downward spiral. Such a backstop will convince farmers that it is in their interest to move to crops with higher value addition.

Cash transfer of subsidies is creating new complications for the beneficiary households. While it may have helped save money for the government by plugging leakages, for the households, it has created a new problem as available cash is invariably used for immediate needs rather than using it for the purpose it has been given. A good example is money deposited before festivals mean money is used for conspicuous consumption rather than buying inputs. The reduction of subsidies and rising fuel prices have drastically reduced the surplus of the producers. There is a need to introduce programmes that offer subsidies through the old pattern that subsidised commodity producers in return for controlled prices or at least introduce a programme that incentivises cooperatives or farmer producer organisations (FPOs) that can pass on benefits to their members.

A section in the agricultural value chain that requires support is the tenants. Out-migration, the increased importance of education and a generational shift mean that tenants are an integral part of rural society. However, the concept of 'adverse possession' and land reform laws have instilled fear among owners who refuse to enter into formal land lease agreements or contracts with tenants. Resultantly, tenants are forced to access the high-cost informal markets since they do not meet the requirements of the formal banking sector.

Hence, it may be necessary for Parliament to move towards the repeal of sections that help tenants challenge the title of the landowners and even introduce laws that favour the creation of long-term formal tenancies without prejudice to the title of the owners. Creating such a framework does not cost money, and introducing the required changes by Parliament may well kick start a new round of investments in agriculture. Hopefully, the forthcoming Budget will go beyond the rhetoric that has become the staple and move towards tangible reforms that help producers and tenants.

(The writer is an independent researcher and advocate based in Andhra Pradesh)

