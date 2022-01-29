Budget 2022: Research and joint partnerships for global best practices need a boost to create a 21st-century workforce 

By Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) & CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, Australia

The education sector has leapfrogged since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. The two-year period was the opportune time and the sector witnessed exponential growth driven by the disruption in the traditional education system owing to technology and digitisation. However, the time has also underlined the problems of the digital divide and unskilled youth and need for joint partnerships with the best higher education institutions across the globe.

Educating and skilling youth

According to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risk report 2021, India will face risks of disillusionment among youth, digital inequality, the fracturing of interstate relations, debt crisis, and failure of technology governance.

The demographic dividend has become a divide and a burden because most of the youth are uneducated/undereducated/unskilled to avail opportunities.

Skilling is important to prepare the workforce of the 21st century. A lot of Indian students are completing college with significant debt and no job prospects. With NEP in place, all the stakeholders must review and rethink if the education system is in place. There is a need to refine the existing machinery while ending the pursuit of obsolete goals, to ensure that HE institutions are preparing the students for the changing world of work. Our government must have a regulatory mechanism to check the progress of HE institutions and basis students employability rate, they should be awarded funding.

There are many unfilled jobs in the industry due to inappropriately educated and trained youth. We need to understand and address market failures. Besides, we have to identify sharply our growth sectors and accordingly build a human talent supply chain. A degree just for the heck of it, won’t give a secured future to youth.

Digital challenges

NEP 2020 has proposed the integration of an online/hybrid model in higher education and we must accept that hybrid will be the future of education post Covid. However, network connectivity problems create a divide apart from affordability issues, viz. due to costlier data charges and devices. The government should ensure access to all with high-speed internet connectivity and consider a 30-50 per cent rebate on internet bills for families having kids and pursuing education, across any level. Also, the devices used for educational purposes should be sold/provided at concessional rates or levy 0-5 per cent taxes only.

The budget must allocate some funds towards building a full-proof cybersecurity infrastructure to let the educational institutions sail through digital transformation.

Besides, a budget proposal along with a government policy is required to clear the cloud on technology-driven digital universities.

Research and joint collaboration with overseas universities

There is a need to support partnerships (from the Government side) between public higher education institutions in Indian and overseas institutions, to enable them to undertake joint research, develop improved teaching programmes towards developing 21st-century skills. Here, the global best practices act as catalysts within developing countries to stimulate research and develop products to support higher education goals and this is what NEP India also states.

The strengthening of the university-industry-government partnership for secured future of students post completion of a course must be looked into, on priority. This could be done with shared funding and investment coming from both government and corporate.

The government should commit to significant investments in higher education and research while putting strategies to promote stronger ties between industry and universities, especially in the research space.

What we need to ponder over is whether:

Our universities are educating the youth with the knowledge, skills, and problem-solving capabilities as they need to meet the global demands of business and industry?

The country is willing to invest in fundamental and applied research to expand the research enterprise, encouraging risk-taking and new ideas to come forth?

The industry along with the govt. could support new curricula, internships, and infrastructure to effectively prepare graduates for a good life? It is about investing in the country’s future through investing in collaborations with the best global universities and industries.