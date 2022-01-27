Budget 2022 to be presented in paperless form

Budget 2022 to be presented in paperless form, to be available on mobile app

The Ministry also informed that the Budget will be available on the mobile app

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 20:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday announced that the Budget 2022 will be presented in paperless form. 

 

The Ministry also informed that the Budget will be available on the mobile app "Union Budget Mobile App" after it is presented in the Parliament.

