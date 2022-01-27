Budget 2022 to be presented in paperless form, to be available on mobile app

The Union Finance Ministry on Thursday announced that the Budget 2022 will be presented in paperless form.

Union Budget 2022-23 to be presented by Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman on 1st February, 2022, in Paperless form Read more ➡️ https://t.co/weRc3SNndS (1/4) pic.twitter.com/Koxa2IwnHP — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) January 27, 2022

The Ministry also informed that the Budget will be available on the mobile app "Union Budget Mobile App" after it is presented in the Parliament.

