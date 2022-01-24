Budget 2022 | What comprises the Economic Survey?

The ninth Union Budget under the Modi government for FY23 is scheduled to be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, 2022, in the Parliament.

As the nation reels from the third wave of Covid-19, the Budget will outline the economy's road to recovery and growth in the post-Covid world.

The finance ministry is expected to come out with a single volume Economic Survey for 2021-22 projecting a growth of around 9 per cent for the next financial year.

As the Economic Survey is all set to be presented in Parliament on January 31, here's what the survey comprises and why it is a significant document:

What comprises the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey of India is the flagship document prepared by the advisors to the finance minister which comprises the current trend and a comprehensive report card of the economy in that fiscal year.

The survey, ideally, 1) reviews economic developments in the country over the past one year, 2) gives a comprehensive report card of the performance of government's development programmes, and 3) outlines the Central policies and policy initiatives. Overall, the Survey is a key indicator of the government's agenda in focus in the Budget and how it fared over the past year.

The survey is tabled in the Parliament a day before the Union Budget of the year is presented and is prepared under the guidance of the Chief Economic Advisor to the government.

The Economic Survey for 2021-22, is being prepared by the Principal Economic Advisor and other officials in the absence of the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), who traditionally is the main architect of the document. Even the first Economic Survey of the Modi government presented by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in July 2014 was prepared by senior Economic Advisor Ila Patnaik.

The Survey is expected to project a growth of about 9 per cent for the next financial year, experts said citing base effect.

When was the survey first published?

The document was first presented in 1950-51 and was submitted in the Lok Sabha along with the Union Budget until 1964. In 1964, the survey began to be released a day before the Budget.

The Economic Survey 2020-21, released in January last year, had projected GDP growth of 11 per cent during the current financial year ending March 2022.

The Survey had said growth will be supported by supply-side push from reforms and easing of regulations, push for infrastructural investments, boost to manufacturing sector through the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes, recovery of pent-up demand, increase in discretionary consumption subsequent to the rollout of vaccines and pick up in credit given adequate liquidity and low-interest rates.

What is the significance of the Economic Survey?

The Economic Survey is an important document as it helps the common man understand the state of economic affairs of the country and make them aware of the key economic decisions of the government, which impact their lives in a considerable way.

The survey not only gives a report of the current economic situation but also makes a statement on issues like global warming, gender equality. For example, the Economic Survey 2018-19 was covered in a pink cloth by then Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian to showcase gender equality. Last year, the government did not print the Economic Survey and instead only circulated soft copies of the documents.

Anecdotes and quotes in the Survey have over the years proved extremely valuable and metaphorical. The Economic Survey for FY22, whose theme was ‘#SavingLives&Livelihoods’ made references to team India's historic win at 'fortress Gabba' as a way of showcasing India's spirit of resilience against the pandemic in all fields.

