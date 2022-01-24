Budget 2022 | What is Corporate Tax?

Corporate Tax, also called corporation tax or company tax is paid by companies operating in India on the income earned worldwide. The rate of taxation varies based on whether the company is incorporated in India or abroad.

It is a direct tax on the net income or profit of a company based on its global earnings, in case of companies who have operations in India, and is levied on the income received in India or that accrues in India in case of non-residing companies.

Currently, Indian branches of foreign companies are subject to corporate tax at 40 per cent.

With the government reducing headline corporate tax rate for domestic companies from 30 per cent to 22 per cent starting from financial year 2019-20, the gap between the rates applicable to foreign companies and domestic companies has widened.

