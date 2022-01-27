Budget 2022 | What is Deflation and Disinflation?

Budget 2022 | What is Deflation and Disinflation?

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 23:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With all eyes on Budget 2022, it is imperative for people to know the key terms associated with the annual exercise.

Here’s a lowdown on two of the important terms to help understand the Budget.

Deflation:
When the overall price of goods and services go down to an extent that the inflation rate becomes negative, then it is called deflation. It is caused due to less money supply or less investment by government or individuals. This decreases economic growth, generating severe unemployment. Reserve Bank of India manages deflation by infusing higher money supply in the market.

Disinflation:
The fall in the rate of inflation is called as disinflation. In the case of disinflation, the prices of the goods and services rise but at a slower level than previously.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Union Budget
Union Budget 2022
India News
Faqs

What's Brewing

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 