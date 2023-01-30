Budget 2023 should focus on digitisation of education: VIBGYOR Group of Schools VC

Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said that the upcoming Union Budget 2023 should focus on the digitisation of education and skill development.
"We are looking forward to the Union Budget this year with a strong focus on the digitisation of education and skill development in line with the implementation of NEP. Last year, the budgetary allocation to education sector was increased by 11.86 per cent, making it the sector's biggest budget allocation to date. As the industry gets ready for a rebound, the industry is eagerly looking forward to this budget. We anticipate that this year's attention will be on offline education, ensuring that knowledge and information are accessible and affordable for all. Therefore, any budgetary or funding allocation that encourages vocation and skill development, teachers training and infrastructure upgrade will enable schools to provide high-quality, personalised learning and an emphasis on outcome evaluation," she noted
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals
Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube
Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December
A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy
Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle
Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis
DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...