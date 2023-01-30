Budget 2023 should focus on digitisation of education: VIBGYOR Group of Schools VC

Kavita Sahay Kerawalla, Vice-Chairperson, VIBGYOR Group of Schools said that the upcoming Union Budget 2023 should focus on the digitisation of education and skill development.

"We are looking forward to the Union Budget this year with a strong focus on the digitisation of education and skill development in line with the implementation of NEP. Last year, the budgetary allocation to education sector was increased by 11.86 per cent, making it the sector's biggest budget allocation to date. As the industry gets ready for a rebound, the industry is eagerly looking forward to this budget. We anticipate that this year's attention will be on offline education, ensuring that knowledge and information are accessible and affordable for all. Therefore, any budgetary or funding allocation that encourages vocation and skill development, teachers training and infrastructure upgrade will enable schools to provide high-quality, personalised learning and an emphasis on outcome evaluation," she noted