Budget 2023 | What is Cess?

Budget 2023 | What is Cess?

Cess is a type of tax that is charged/levied in addition to a taxpayer's base tax liability

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 19 2023, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2023, 22:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman all set to present Budget 2023, it is important to understand what cess means.  

Cess is a type of tax that is charged/levied in addition to a taxpayer's base tax liability. When the state or the federal government needs to gather cash for a specific purpose, a cess is frequently levied in addition.

Also Read: Budget 2023 | What is direct tax?

Cess is not a long-term source of revenue for the government, and it is phased out after the goal for which it was imposed is met. It can be applied to indirect as well as direct taxes.

Cess is distinct from other taxes such as income tax, GST, and excise duty since it is levied in addition to other taxes. While all taxes are paid to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI), cess may be paid to the CFI at first, but it must be used for the purpose for which it was collected.

Also Read: Budget 2023 | What is indirect tax?

If the cess collected in a given year is not spent, it cannot be used for anything else. The funds are carried over to the following year and can only be utilised for the purpose for which they were intended. Unlike certain other taxes, the central government does not have to split the cess with the states, either partially or entirely.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Union Budget
Union Budget 2023
Budget FAQs
cess

What's Brewing

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

Anant Ambani gets engaged with Radhika Merchant

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

UP college bars entry of girls in 'burqa'

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Man lost at sea says he survived on ketchup for 24 days

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Sustainable influencers take on fast fashion

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

Millions of Chinese head home as Xi flags Covid worry

 